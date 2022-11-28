ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.36

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

