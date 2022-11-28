Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $8.16 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and $1.29 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $8.16 or 0.00050414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

