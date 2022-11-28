Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 234.7% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRRTY. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance

Shares of MRRTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 292,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

About Marfrig Global Foods

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1287 dividend. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 14.16%.

(Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.