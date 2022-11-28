Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,244.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

