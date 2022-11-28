Mary G. Puma Sells 3,998 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 277,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,176. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

