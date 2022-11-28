Mask Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $117.91 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00017459 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $193.42 million and $117.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.74 or 0.07557407 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00485146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.97 or 0.29508911 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

