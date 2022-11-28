Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 4,936.2% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,254. Mason Industrial Technology has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.