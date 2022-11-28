MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 270.0% in November

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,173. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

