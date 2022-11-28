MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 270.0% in November

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,173. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04.
MDM Permian Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.