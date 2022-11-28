Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Update

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 2,009.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Price Performance
Shares of MJNA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 2,846,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Marijuana (MJNA)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.