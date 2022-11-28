Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. 92,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.