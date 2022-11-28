Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 28,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,544 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 490,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

