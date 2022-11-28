Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $89,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,928,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,763,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 270,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.