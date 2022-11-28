Metahero Reaches One Day Volume of $496,039.45 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $496,039.45 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

