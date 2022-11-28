MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.99 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $79.25 million and $1.65 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.99 or 0.00110494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,284.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00238049 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.97367248 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,751,069.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

