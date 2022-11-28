Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.31

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$78.31 and last traded at C$78.23, with a volume of 67727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.26.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

