MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MGE Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

