Michael George Skurski Sells 5,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.14, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,358.

Michael George Skurski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$83,400.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Seabridge Gold stock traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.76. 98,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,516. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.67. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.83 and a 12 month high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Seabridge Gold

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.