Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,936 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

