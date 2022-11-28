MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The stock has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.