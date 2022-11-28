Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00485757 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.64 or 0.29533646 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

