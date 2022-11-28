Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 245,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,816. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

