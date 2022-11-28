MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 357.1% in November

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded up 0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.17. MISUMI Group has a twelve month low of 9.57 and a twelve month high of 21.92.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

