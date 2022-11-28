MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MMG Stock Up 8.2 %

OTC:MMLTF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. MMG has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Get MMG alerts:

MMG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper, zinc, gold, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and lead deposits in Australia and internationally. It operates through Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other segments. The company holds a 62.5% interest in the Las Bambas open-pit copper and molybdenum mine located in Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru; and 100% interest in the Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for MMG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.