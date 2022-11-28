MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $75.55 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $75.55 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,133,783 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

