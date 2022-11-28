Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Purchases $129,300.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares in the company, valued at $54,725,345.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $3,345.92.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 8,500 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $105,485.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $189,108.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MOND traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,639. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
