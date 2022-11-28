Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,800 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.43% of Mondelez International worth $368,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.62. 51,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

