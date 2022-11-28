Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.04 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $155.12 million and $8.04 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00075967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,931,658 coins and its circulating supply is 459,003,525 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

