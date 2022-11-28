Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 4,242.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

MACA stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,268. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

