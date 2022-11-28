MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €14.81 ($15.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $505.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €13.90 ($14.18) and a 1 year high of €38.11 ($38.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.78.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

