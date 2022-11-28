Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.40% of Mueller Water Products worth $44,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

