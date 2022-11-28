MVL Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. MVL has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and $924,728.53 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

MVL

About MVL

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

