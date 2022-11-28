Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in November

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance
MYCOF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $20.00.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
