Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in November

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

MYCOF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.