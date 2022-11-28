Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.26 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Nano has a market capitalization of $105.63 million and $15.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,224.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00443262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00117491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00836063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00671666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00254592 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

