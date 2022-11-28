Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 81.3% in November

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NBIO stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Monday. 218,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

