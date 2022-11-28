National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, November 4th.
National Express Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.
About National Express Group
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
