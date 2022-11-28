NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $94.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00009718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00076444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,469,417 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 831,469,417 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.52087626 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $100,650,018.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

