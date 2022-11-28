Nebulas One Day Volume Hits $133,829.66 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $133,829.66 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00484287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.