Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Zuora worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 236,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.6% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.50. 1,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

