Needham Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,348. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

