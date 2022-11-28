Needham Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) by 350.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of AE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

