Needham Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,850 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $778,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $778,705.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,825 shares of company stock worth $5,106,347 in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

