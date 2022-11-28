Needham Investment Management LLC Invests $340,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,680,000 after acquiring an additional 118,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 883,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.6 %

MaxLinear Company Profile

MXL traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,816. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.