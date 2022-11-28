Needham Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,050 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VSH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $22.25. 3,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,167. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $22.98.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

