Needham Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Super Micro Computer worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $376,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $587,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.1 %

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

