Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. AXT makes up 1.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Price Performance

AXT Company Profile

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.29. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.89. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.