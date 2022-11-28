Needham Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Photronics comprises approximately 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Photronics worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

