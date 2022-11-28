Needham Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,175,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.
ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
ACVA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.78. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,221. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
