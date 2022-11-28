NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 4.2%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.36. Approximately 37,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,161,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in NetEase by 219.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 512,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 8,032.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

