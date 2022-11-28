NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

