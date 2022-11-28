NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 3.9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. 7,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,616,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 700,096 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 736,511 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

